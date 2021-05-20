Editor:
Driving to Ocean View yesterday, at the intersection of Fred Hudson and Erie Ave I was saddened to see a home waving a beautiful American flag with another large flag that read, “F*** Biden.” I am using those quoted words to hopefully shock the neighboring communities of Ocean View.
I spoke to the Town of Ocean View admin department and was told that nothing can be done to stop it because of free speech. I ask if there are no laws against public profanity, libel and slander? I am all for a person’s right to their belief and freedom to say so. But I wonder how our towns that advertise family, community, beauty, can honestly welcome those who would come to support its growth and continued prosperity with messages of hate literally waving in their faces.
There are ways to express political displeasure. Public obscenity shouldn’t be one of them. Children excited for vacation at the beach will be driven by that flag and in that moment may have a new word to share with their friends and family.
I call on property owners like Sunset Harbour, which sits next door to this particular house, and communities in all neighboring areas to think how this language can affect the whole.
This is only one person’s opinion, and I respectfully state that my right to speak out is the reason I do so.
Thank you for this forum.
D. Marine Way
Ocean View