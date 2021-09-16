Editor:
Finally… a chance to do something about the issues we all complain about! A peaceful protest is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 21, at The Circle in Georgetown from 9:30 to noon. The County Council will be meeting inside while we meet outside.
The issues: how uncontrolled development and lack of infrastructure are negatively impacting traffic, environment and our quality of life.
Come when you can and stay as long as you can. Bring a carload! Rain date: Tuesday, Sept. 28. Spread the word!
Boe Daley
Selbyville