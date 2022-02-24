Editor:
For those who are unaware, our House of Representatives is considering legislation to legalize recreational marijuana via House Bill 305. The bill itself (and the way it is being pushed through) is troubling on many fronts:
(A) Unlike alcohol impairment (which can be detected with a simple breathalyzer test), we have no way of testing suspected impaired drivers. We are therefore putting all citizens at risk from the actions of those who indulge and then drive. (B) Select representatives “walked” the bill through for approval (which means they do not have to conduct a public hearing); and (C) these same representatives are limiting who can apply for a license to supply this product to businesses located in socially impacted areas. This means that our representatives are working to control free enterprise.
The last two points are more troubling than the bill itself. Just the fact that our elected officials have these powers should set off an alarm for all residents. None of us know when these same tactics will be used elsewhere. These actions show that when our elected officials sense a contentious subject is up for consideration, they will take whatever steps they can to fly under the radar and keep the public from knowing what is going on behind closed doors. Such behavior is dangerous to all of us.
Please voice your opinion to your local representative before they reconvene next month.
Dave Moeller
Millville