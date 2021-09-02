Editor:
Joe Conaway recently endorsed [Sussex County] Councilman Mark Schaeffer’s proposal for Special Tax District [STD] financing to address our infrastructure needs in Sussex County.
If permitted, this type of public financing would be a windfall for Sussex County developers, bankrolling the costs of community infrastructure up front through the issuance of municipal bonds. This program would decrease the up-front costs that are now being paid by developers, freeing-up their funds for yet even more development projects.
Of course, Mr. Conaway would endorse this financial engineering tool.
According to the Delaware Business Times (Nov. 8, 2019), “After leaving office, [Conaway] opened a land-use consulting business and has been involved in many of the county’s largest projects over the past three decades. Today, he still shepherds projects through the county’s planning and permitting process.”
Lest we forget, Mark Schaeffer’s campaign was funded by developers.
Mr. Conaway references his involvement in the development of Heritage Shores. Heritage Shores was designated Level 4 of state strategy of spending. Level 4 means the state has made clear that they will not use taxpayer’s money for infrastructure in these areas. Currently, if a developer wants to develop a parcel of land in Level 4, the developers are responsible for paying for all the infrastructure. This is incredibly expensive, due to the location of Level 4 lands (often environmentally sensitive land).
If Special Tax Districts are implemented, then all the land in Level 4 throughout our county will be made available to developers at a cheaper cost. This is not a solution for slower development of subdivisions, or a plan for greater scrutiny of proposed subdivisions, or to update the archaic county codes. This proposal further encourages development.
While Mr. Conaway tells us that more than $22 million of public projects were funded, he conveniently omits that 94 percent of the public projects he refers to were for the roads and infrastructure inside the community. Only 6 percent of the Heritage Shores $22 million tax bond proceeds funded projects outside their community.
Unlike Bridgeville, community infrastructure in unincorporated Sussex County is private and not publicly-owned, meaning there would be minimal contribution to the real road issues we are experiencing now. This plan will not solve our traffic problems on already overburdened state roads (Route 1, Route 9, Route 24, etc.).
Special Tax District financing is an incentive to encourage development, and it would make developing subdivisions cheaper and easier to develop all over the county.
Valerie Wood
Millsboro