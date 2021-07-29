Editor:
As a new resident of Sussex County in the past five years, I decided I should get to know who represents me at the state and national levels of government and to follow bills coming from the state legislature.
To my dismay, proposed House Bill 75 was voted down, lacking only two votes for passage. This HB75 was written to clarify and simplify absentee voting. A simple bill. Language of limitations regarding when a person could vote by absentee was modified into this one sentence. “The General Assembly shall enact general laws providing the circumstances, rules and procedures by which registered voters may vote by absentee ballot.”
The synopsis is this act is the final leg of a constitutional amendment that would eliminate from the Delaware Constitution the limitations as when an individual may vote by absentee ballot. The amendment to the Delaware Constitution provides that the General Assembly shall enact general laws providing the circumstances, rules and procedures for absentee voting.
In my research for trying to understand what happened, I find that almost two years ago, when the General Assembly had looked at the original wording for voting absentee, they set about rewriting it, and at that time all the legislators indicated they were in agreement with the rewritten portion. When the bill finally came to the House floor for a final vote, all the Republican legislators voted no.
Perhaps the Republicans feel there is no need to change anything. However, for future elections, there might be a need to have the General Assembly enact general laws for new circumstances. It is strange that all the Republicans voted no. I might understand a few no votes, but all of them?
My suspicions are that the Republicans are following the national trend to object to anything put forth by a Democratic legislature. A voting block… a game… Showing power in numbers. Here in Delaware, do we need that kind of game-playing? Citizens depend on their legislatures to provide secure voting procedures and other laws of necessity.
Perhaps if we band together as residents in large numbers, we can vote these legislators out of office at the next election. We can elect those who care about providing we citizens laws that enhance our lifestyles.
Doris Pierce
Selbyville