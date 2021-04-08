Editor’s Note: The following letter was addressed to the community, and forwarded to the Coastal Point for publication.
Editor:
Well it’s been about a month ago since I wrote to you regarding our “Community’s Not a Trash Can.” Guess what? It still is somewhat. Each week I have continued to pick up two to three trash bags of litter. The worst of it is the cigarette butts and dog waste. Yes, dog waste. Now that our family was lucky enough to start getting vaccinated, I really don’t want my grandchildren to come across either in their curious nature.
I really do appreciate that there are others around that feel as I do about the trash. Thank you, John Mitchell, Linda Condrilla and David Moeller for contributing to this cause as every little bit helps. I am intrigued by David’s thoughts of penalties for litter and wish there was at least something out there for those that have yards and dogs but like to visit open lots and neighbors’ yards to have their dogs leave a mess for others, really? Walking a dog is one thing, but just to leave a mess elsewhere, really? I applaud those that care and pickup after their dogs without needing a sign. These are beautiful days we’ve had to start April and were great days for me to get around and clean up where I can. I really do appreciate the encouragement my neighbors give me as they see me each week. What a great way to get to know your neighbors! I am hearing more and more stories from neighbors about how they are inspired to help me clean up by handling their little piece of the world, their yard. What great help this is.
Spring has sprung, as they say, and more and more people are taking to their yards and sprucing them up. We can all use a little springtime cleanup and hopefully by reading our neighbors stories they are doing their part to help.
Thank you all who care!
Randy Conlan
Ocean View