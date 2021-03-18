Editor:
I am responding to the March 12, 2021, issue, Letters section, of which Randy Conlan wrote of his concern of people trashing the Ocean View areas where he often walks. I totally agree with all of his observations and remarks — very sad that no one else has recognized it to point to express their concern.
I was born and raised on Central Avenue in Ocean View and have lived in the Ocean View area all my life. I grew up in that small town, where residents prided themselves in the appearance of home and community. Of course, I am dating myself already by beginning with the “small town” statement.
Now, to Mr. Conlan’s letter: I suggest to stop littering in the Ocean View area and all primary and secondary roads throughout the state, as it is a gesture of disrespect for state right-of-way and in many cases someone’s personal property. Shame on the smokers that litter… it takes many years for those butts to break down and is worth mentioning that some are ingested by all forms of wildlife seeking food. How disgusting!
The trash alongside our highways is on each and every road you travel. I challenge you to look while being transported and at each stop sign and traffic light while stopped. In my early adult life, there was a TV ad which often aired whereby a Native American was shown with a tear streaming down his cheek after witnessing the aftermaths of littering. It was impactful. No more of those ads today, but perhaps that ad or one similar may be helpful to bring about a larger-scale attention to the littering problem.
The norm, as it seems, is “done with it, throw it out” while in route. I agree totally with Mr. Conlan in Ocean View and ask that everyone encourage the drivers and passengers of this state to stop littering, period. I hope the readers take heed, too, and share the concern.
Now, go look. You will be amazed at what you probably will see. Let’s encourage everyone to do better Delaware!
John G. Mitchell
Ocean View