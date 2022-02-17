Editor:
It appears that we in Sussex County often find ourselves reacting to issues that were building up over a long period of time and are caught by surprise by actions of state and federal governments. The county website lists the following three responsibilities of the county council:
• Establishing policies for the health, safety and welfare of county residents;
• Adopting an annual budget for county government operations;
• Enacting plans for county growth, development, and employment.
The first responsibility — health, police, transportation, environmental protection and monitoring, and enforcement of laws, rules and regulation, is fulfilled by delegating to state government with very minimal oversight. This arrangement has not worked well because state government has limited resources and most of them are committed to meet the needs of people in the northern part of our state. Thus, over time, we have become an under-served population.
One key example is environmental contamination, especially of surface and ground water. Lack of oversight has allowed polluters to continue contaminating our water for years, and all the while our residents continue to increasingly suffer from various illnesses. We moved here in 2014, and we love it here. But shortly after we moved here, we learned that the water in several surrounding communities is contaminated. We heard stories from our friends and neighbors of health effects of drinking that water, including cases of premature births, birth defects, high rates of childhood asthma, and high rates of respiratory and heart illnesses, which local residents attributed to water contamination.
Numerous meetings and rallies were held in support of local people’s demand for assuring the accessibility of clean water for all. In response, state legislators appointed a joint task force, which submitted its report in 2018. The report not only confirmed this earlier finding that our water was contaminated but also proposed solutions. This report led to legislative action which created the Clean Water Trust. The intent of the legislation is clearly to provide clean water to people to protect their health, with special emphasis on disadvantaged minority communities who have been victims of unchecked water pollution.
For years, county officials have been aware of long-standing lack of availability of clean drinking water in several of our communities in Sussex County. Previous attempts to solve water issues in Sussex County by state authorities using private contractors have produced very limited results and, in some cases, have made the problem worse. Now considerable state funds are available for clean water, and more will become accessible as the infrastructure money comes in from the federal government to Delaware. This time it could be different if our county decides to actively get involved with this program.
However, the county government does not have a plan or the capacity to absorb all these new funds that may become available. This would require adjusting county organization by adding new staff and creating capacity to utilize those funds while meeting all federal and state requirements.
I believe that now is the time for our county to play a key role and take charge by proactively presenting a plan to the state government. The plan could be developed by using not only the county staff but also very highly qualified volunteer experts living in the community. This could be accomplished by creating a clean-water advisory committee that would examine data, assess needs, prioritize issues and develop shovel-ready plans to present to county council to implement when adequate infrastructure funding becomes available.
Another key concern of our communities has been inadequate enforcement of current environmental ordinances, rules and regulations. Since in Sussex County we don’t have a county agency to do local monitoring, we have to rely on DNREC in Dover. It’s very difficult and costly for a state inspector to travel for hours in the summer heat in bumper-to-bumper traffic to take a water sample.
As a result, enforcement of the current laws and regulations has been very lax, and in many cases the monitoring has been left up to the polluters. This in turn has emboldened them to continue their unsafe practices. In the past when they were caught, the fines were just a slap on the wrist, whereas the community suffered the consequences of their actions for years. It is time we have our own local enforcement authority to keep violators in check.
Sussex County government was last reorganized in 1971, when the population of the county was 80,000 people, the county was mostly rural, and people’s needs were limited. A lot of things have changed since then. According to the 2020 Census, the population is now 238,000. Sussex is the fastest growing county in the state, with significant demographic changes and ever- increasing demands on infrastructure, including roads, as more and more developments are approved.
A county government structure that worked in the last century may not be adequate to meet the needs now and into the future. This may be the time for our residents and the county council to consider development of a strategic plan for reorganization and/or adaptations to meet all these challenges, in addition to those of a changing climate.
In the meantime, we should consider regular systematic public input into county government. Incorporating advisory committees of qualified candidates into the county government’s existing structure would provide much needed expert support and would go a long way in helping county council make the transition into the future and help in making decisions that are in the long-term interests of the county and its people.
Dr. Mohammad Akhter
Selbyville