In response to Mr. Downes and opening up Delaware, I believe that our beloved president has come up with the perfect solution. Yes, I know he dithered a bit there, but after all he has a very perfect brain. Our cases in Sussex County are now leading the state, but Mr. Trump suggests injecting Lysol as a cure. Perhaps those of us without access to needles can just drink it with a little lemon juice for taste.
As far as internal light is concerned, I understand that Mr. Trump has the military scientists working on reducing the size of our nuclear armaments to the size of a Tylenol capsule. That may help there.
As far as your coronary problem goes, he has you covered with his recommendation of hydroxychloroquine. You may want to contact your doctor for a prescription. After all, what do you have to lose?
Richard Giguere
Millville