Editor:
Welcome to voting season in Fenwick Island!
In this small town, what I see is a microcosm of the country, unfortunately mostly the loudest and most negative voices are being heard and sound bites rule the day. Most people here are so tired of it all. Most members of the Fenwick community simply want a peaceful, safe place to live or visit with their friends and families. They want to enjoy their time in our community and do not want to get involved publicly with politics. The reality is your voice is still very important regardless of all the noise. You can be heard loud and clear — from the privacy of the voting booth.
I have no doubt there are intelligent members of our community on both sides of the fence when it comes to Fenwick politics. Some are more aligned with the business community and would like to see more commercial development. Others are hoping that Fenwick can be one of the very few communities in Southeastern Sussex County that can keep their quiet residential character.
Most have legitimate concerns that need to be addressed. What are we going to do about sea level rise? What are we going to do about the pressure on our resources with all the homes being developed to our west? What are we going to do about enforcing speed limits on Route 1 and having to take your life in your hands every time you want to cross Coastal Highway?
We need to come together as a community to discuss, debate and develop a path forward for these issues. Who are the best candidates to meet the challenge of these issues? The good news is that you are part of making that decision. You decide who are the leaders best qualified to manage and advocate on our behalf to keep Fenwick our quiet, family-oriented town.
Whatever your priorities, every vote really does matter in a tiny town like Fenwick. I encourage all registered voters to vote on Aug. 5 from 1 to 5 at town hall or get your absentee ballot now from town hall if you are unable to vote on Aug. 5.
Ann Riley
Fenwick Island