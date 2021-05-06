Editor:
It is a real shame that the Freeman Stage cannot figure out how to efficiently sell tickets online to its concerts. I logged on at 9:55 for the 10 a.m. sale on April 22 and was randomly assigned a spot in line to purchase tickets. My number was 2,904! The site indicated the wait was over an hour.
It turns out that no matter what show you wanted to buy tickets for, you were placed in the same line. Each show should have its own dedicated link to purchase tickets, which is what every other venue or sports team has. This was a very frustrating experience. The Freeman Stage needs to do much, much better. It seems like they have problems selling tickets every year. Maybe they will resolve this issue before they put tickets on sale for the August and September shows.
After being told that the Jake Owen tickets were sold out on the Freeman Stage web page at 10:55, I was notified by a friend at 12:30 that Jake Owen tickets were now available on the web page. I logged on and purchased tickets.
How did this happen? How many people logged on and saw “sold out” and were not fortunate enough to be told that tickets were actually available?
The Freeman Stage said that they was a glitch in the system that they worked out. They mentioned that it is a volunteer-run organization. I can’t imagine an elaborate web page to sell concert tickets was developed by volunteers. If that is the case, shame on Freeman Stage for not spending money on a contractor to handle ticket sales. Again, Freeman Stage needs to do better for the August and September concert ticket sales.
Matt Noble
Selbyville