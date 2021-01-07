Editor:
The Black Gum Drive barricade is a potential death trap. I was driving west on Kent Avenue behind a car which was making a left turn on Black Gum Drive. They were well into their turn and I was passing them in the right lane when they suddenly saw the barricade.
In the meantime, there was a car approaching from the opposite direction. With no place to go and facing a head-on collision, the driver swerved right. I was forced onto the shoulder and somehow was able to avoid them without going completely off the road.
If we had collided, the other two cars would have hit head-on. We were all very fortunate.
At a minimum, there should be a sign on westbound Kent Avenue alerting drivers whenever Black Gum Drive is barricaded.
Jim Moore
Dagsboro