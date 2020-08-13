Editor:
I have been watching the development of this issue since last year and I have a few questions that seem to have been avoided. Someone should have an answer.
Has DNREC or any other responsible party considered the health risks of residents’ exposure to electro-magnetic fields from the tremendous amounts of energy being delivered to the onshore transmission stations?
Are they aware of the exposed cables problem at the Orsted offshore wind development in Block Island, RI? It is the only operating offshore wind farm in the US. (Look up “Block Island Wind Farm exposed cables” online for several articles relating to this ongoing fiasco.)
And, what about the damage to the thousands of migrating birds and fish that will be put in harm’s way?
Are the powers that be aware of the fact that wind farms depend on subsidies? — ... “like the federal production tax credit handed out to big wind and solar developers each time they install new wind turbines or solar panels. They also include protective mandates, like Michigan’s renewable portfolio standard, which forces renewables into the market ahead of other sources, like nuclear or natural gas.” (The Mackinac Center for Public Policy)
What happens when these subsidies come to an end? Have they investigated the bankruptcies of wind farms such as: Jan. 3, 2018, SheerWind/MN; Jan. 22, 2019, Seawind Systems AS/Norway; April 9, 2019, Senvion/Hamburg...? If Orsted follows suit, who will be saddled with the maintenance/clean-up costs? (How quickly Solindra {solar panels} has been forgotten. Billions were lost by investors and taxpayers.)
Is it that they don’t know about these things, or that they don’t care? If not, why not? Hmmmm…
Elizabeth Ferris
Millville