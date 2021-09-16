Editor:
Traffic and over-development in Sussex County is my concern and the reason for this letter.
Traffic gets heavier each year. This year, it has become unbearable in July, and August was even worse. Given the number of already approved developments, I see it getting much worse. The much-talked-about Freeman hotel on the farm behind Catch 54 is one that will only serve to make the problem on Lighthouse Road much worse.
To our elected representatives, I ask:
Question 1: What is the plan to lessen the burden of excessive traffic on Routes 54 and 20, in the short-run?
Question 2: What is your stance on the (Freeman) farm being developed and to what degree, or do you stand against its development?
Question 3: When will Sussex County pass a bill requiring builders/developers to pay an “impact fee” in advance of building developments being approved? It is only with those funds being available years in advance we can preclude the problems we now find ourselves trying to fund and solve.
Chuck Eary
Selbyville