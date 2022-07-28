Editor:
After reading all the info Mike Dunmyer, Delaware development manager for U.S. Wind, had to share (thank you, Mike), I have a few questions.
Because the cables transmitting the produced electricity to the grid will be under the sand, and also emitting electromagnetic fields, at 3R beach (or Tower beach), what danger does that present to people using these beaches?
According to National Academics, offshore wind farms interfere with navigational radar used by ships and smaller vessels to avoid collisions posing challenges for safe maritime navigation. How does U.S. Wind intend to approach this problem?
What happens when a hurricane destroys the turbines? Who is designated to be held responsible for paying for the damage caused and the clean up required?
How will U.S. Wind address intermittent power?
Large wind turbines require a large amount of energy to operate. Other electricity plants generally use their own electricity, and the difference between the amount they generate and the amount delivered to the grid is readily determined. Wind plants, however, use electricity from the grid. How will this be accounted for?
On the subject of charitable giving, besides the DE Center for Inland Bays, who or what other groups are also on that list?
Where are the finances for this wind farm coming from? Hoping this is not another Solyndra.
For all the readers of Coastal Point: To see what our neighbors in NC have to say, go to https://www.johnlocke.org/research/big-blow-offshore wind.
Elizabeth Ferris
Millville