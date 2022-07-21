Editor:
There was a bright spot in an otherwise stressful stay that my daughter had in Bethany Beach. She came from Massachusetts to help care for her ailing father. She was a force to behold as she used her seemingly boundless energy and expert nursing skills to help ease her father’s pain, and the exhaustion and stress that I was enduring in trying to care for him.
She somehow managed to eke out a short beach time over the Fourth of July weekend. Somewhere on her walk between our house and the beach, or on the beach, she lost her credit card. She retraced her steps looking for it, but no luck. Other family members pitched in with the search, but again, came up blank.
The next day she checked with the lifeguard.
“No, sorry; but try the life guard station in the center of town.” So on she walked. “No, sorry; but try the police station.”
Yes! They had it!
Many thanks to the kind person who found and turned in the lost credit card! This was a most welcomed bright spot during a very trying time!
Dorothy Lane
Bethany Beach