Editor:
Watching the news these days, you see all the horrible events going on in the country today. Looting, burning, protesting and killing — just plain hateful behavior. However, believe it or not, there are lots of good people quietly doing their thing to make the world a better place.
I had the chance watch a volunteer from TriState Bird Rescue in action. A fledgling heron was in trouble last Friday night in Fenwick Island. I called Jody McLaughlin, a volunteer, at 6 p.m. She and her husband dropped everything and came to the site to retrieve this poor little heron. She was quick and efficient, gently lifting it out of the ditch it was in and placing it in a carrier.
She then transported it to another volunteer in Rehoboth. This volunteer, also from TriState Bird Rescue, met her and took the heron home to start treatment before he was transported to Wilmington Saturday morning.
A sick, young heron may not mean a lot to some people, but it means a lot to me and to other people who love nature. I am incredibly grateful to these wonderful people who at their time and expense go about helping those who are in need! There is a lot of good in this world; it just doesn’t make the news. It should. It’s good for the soul!
Peggy Milloy
Bethany Beach