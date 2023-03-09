Editor:
I would like to send major kudos to our wonderful community after the tragic fire in Ocean View. From the police department, fire department, neighbors and friends that have rallied around the Carrs has warmed my heart.
I especially was overwhelmed by the support at the dine-and-donate at Summer Salts. The work and efforts by many made the event a success, Thanks to vendors for donations and the people who asked and collected same.
Mr. Rogers would say, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
Thank you for your humanity and love. It was a privilege to witness and to be a part of.
Nancy Piel
Ocean View