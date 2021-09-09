Editor:
I am a faithful reader of Vaughn Baker’s pickleball column. In fact, it is Vaughn who got me started in pickleball.
I will never forget how I was sitting in the bleachers watching some excellent pickleball players thinking, “I can never play this game,” when Vaughn sauntered up to me and said, “Don’t you want to play?” When I replied I had no idea how one even begins, he put a paddle in my hand and said, “Here, let me show you.”
That is the kind of person, Vaughn is. He is an example of what has been lost these days: generosity, warmth, compassion and kindness. When my wrist started bothering me, it was Vaughn I turned to for help. He worked with me on deciding about a new paddle, letting me try several before making a decision. He then took it a step further and modified it to my needs. Instead of just handing it to me, saying, “You owe me this...” he made me get out and play with it to ensure it was perfect.
Vaughn is always willing to lend a helpful hand, as he did in his Sept. 2, 2021, column titled “Operation Safe House, VFW Post 7234, and your point.”
Operation Safe House is an event being put on by Delaware Womenade. This organization is dedicated to helping People’s Place, whose mission is to assist victims of domestic abuse. Funding for a lot of these programs has been cut in recent years, and Games Day is one way we can help to make up the deficit. It is fittingly held at the VFW in Ocean View, which reminds us of all the sacrifices made by many and of the continuing struggles of others.
This year, for the first time, a silent auction with incredible items, such as trips to Mexico, Florida, NYC, and articles such as an e-bike, stand-up paddleboard, jewelry and much more will be offered through an online auction.
Games Day is held Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 3:30 p.m. at the VFW in Ocean View, and all are welcome to attend. Please go to delawarewomenade.com to register and check out the incredible assortment of items we are offering. Two amazing pickleball packages are on the list: both include lessons with Vaughn (just another example of his generosity).
On Friday, Sept. 17, at 9 a.m., through Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m., bidding will be open.
Be inspired by Vaughn’s goodness and snatch up some great things, all from the comfort of your own home.
Thank you, Vaughn, for being someone who inspires me to be better as a person and as a player.
Sue Rattner
Bethany Beach