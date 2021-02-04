Editor:
After retiring to Bayside Resort Community nearly nine years ago, my husband and I feel like the “good life” may be coming to a halt, thanks to the lack of transparency with the Freeman board members resulting in a slew of poor developer decisions causing potential damage aesthetically and financially to our community.
First, the Freeman Arts Pavilion. Without any notification or input from Bayside residents as to the size and magnitude of the new performance and sound stage, Michelle Freeman forged ahead in building a 4,000-seating capacity venue for concert-goers for 50-60 concerts over the summers and a sound system projecting music plenty loud enough for most homeowners in the development to hear from their homes whether they want to or not. Many other challenges lie ahead for us like unimaginable traffic to and from the stage and throughout our development, (why wasn’t a traffic study done by the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission prior to building the venue?), excessive wear and tear on our neighborhood roads, and the effect of total chaos for our residents getting in and out of our development all summer long. Maybe a good cause for the arts, but at what cost to those of us who live here? We all know about the current gridlock that already exists on Routes 54 and 20 in the summer — now add massive traffic from those major roads pouring into limited entrances for 4,000 concert-goers where residents already have trouble getting in and out of the development in the summer, not to mention difficulty in finding parking. Plans for this venue similar to the Wolf Trap performing arts center in Vienna, Va., were shared with the public before Bayside residents even knew the extent of its size and how it might impact our community.
A host of other questionable actions taken by Freeman continue to perplex and infuriate us, the most recent of which is an action by the Freeman-controlled HOA Board of Directors, through a series of secret meetings, to unduly influence the process by which the community transitions from developer-control to homeowner-control. Luckily, these secret actions were uncovered and now homeowners have an opportunity to express their opinions before any further action is taken. Hopefully, we will be able to encourage the Freeman-controlled Board to abandon this effort.
The fact that these board discussions are done in secrecy is an affront and runs counter to their stated desire to be “transparent” throughout the transition process. This action also shows their disdain for homeowner rights under the Delaware Uniform Common Interest Ownership Act (DUCOIA), which rightly gives homeowner majority representation on the Board after 75 percent of the homes are sold here, which we are well past now. Currently a legal claim has been filed with the Chancery Court to enforce the transition provisions of DUCOIA.
Despite claims from Freeman that they are being transparent, their main interest seems only to be their bottom line. We love this beautiful and livable community and do not want unilateral and non-transparent actions taken by Freeman or the Freeman-controlled Board of Directors to adversely impact the community or those who call it home.
Becky Gutshall
Selbyville
Editor’s Note: The Freeman Stage is controlled and operated by the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation. The Bayside development is under the auspices of Carl M. Freeman Companies.