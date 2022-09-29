Editor:
I had to chuckle for a second on the Chief Corrigan article in last week’s edition. Here you have a guy who was brought in to resurrect a police department while at the same time operating as a fully functioning police officer, detective, SRO, community service officer and every other role a police officer serves as, in addition to being chief of police, for $55,000 in pay!
On Page 3 of the same edition there is an article on the Ocean View officer being the new Lord Baltimore resource officer for $75,658! If I had to choose... hmmmm.
It should not be a shock to Frankford or any other jurisdiction in the “Defund the Police” era that finding, hiring and keeping police executives is a challenge. The applicant pool is going to be significantly limited, and you are going to have to pay for a very dynamic and capable person who can transform the department and interact positively with the community to build community trust and partnerships.
To do so, pay is going to be a major hurdle, especially for small towns. Looking nationally and regionally, police departments are suffering, with thousands of capable police officers of all ranks leaving jobs they loved. Look at the DMV — major departments like Montgomery County lost more than 200 officers, and their last rookie class graduated 12. Normally they hold two classes a year, with more than 50 officers in each, but no more.
Several agencies including many Maryland, Virginia and D.C. agencies are offering thousands of dollars in signing bonuses to new recruits and incentives for military or lateral officers. Starting salaries for recruits are in the $60,000 to $70,000 [range]. Most chiefs are making two and three times those salaries.
I know Frankford is a long way from the DMV, but Frankford might want to reconsider that bump in pay and keep Chief Corrigan, who has gone above and beyond for the town. All things considered, $70,000 a year is a bargain for a proven and skilled leader.
M.G. Hartnett
Dagsboro