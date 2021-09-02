Editor:
The more I read about the tragic collapse of the Surfside condos, the more parallels I see with Sussex County, and the more I fear for our future. Fortunately, high-rise condos are almost nil in our neck of the woods, but the way that these condos were approved sounds way too familiar.
According to an investigative report in the New York Times, (https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/25/us/miami-building-collapse-surfside.html) after the towers had been approved and construction had begun, the developers wanted to add another floor for penthouses — a clear violation of the height ordinance for the town. Lawyers threatened lawsuits, and a lot of the details are murky so many years later, but somehow it was approved.
This is all too familiar. Are you aware that something similar can happen in Sussex County? An application gets approved, conditions are set and the hearing is closed. The public has no further input, yet the developer can request reconsideration and have conditions removed that were imposed during the public process. The public has no way of even knowing that this is happening!
How fair is that? And what are the implications for the future of Sussex County?
Boe Daley
Selbyville