Editor:
I am writing in response to the recent letters from Fenwick Islanders voicing concern about the blight of yard signs. “Do we want to live amongst the detritus lining Bunting Avenue…?” one resident writes.
For those who travel beyond Bunting Avenue, we see the “detritus” throughout town, brought upon us by the inability of the town council, town manager and employees they should be supervising to do their jobs. They are allowing the unnecessary and futile desecration of our community. This is what will keep tourists away, not temporary signs in yards.
Visitors to our town are invited to go to the Children’s Park. While walking to the park, they will see an abundance of weeds around the outside of the park and town hall. Entering the park, they will see more of the same: beds of mulch scattered with weeds.
Leaving the park, taking a left on Cannon Street to visit the Cannon Street Park, they will be welcomed by weeds over 12 inches high flourishing around the basketball court, trees in need of pruning, trees that have been dead for a second summer, and weeds scattered in the rain garden almost 24 inches high.
When they sit on the picnic tables to enjoy lunch they will be sitting in an area crying out for a powerwash next to the kayak ramp itself, moldy and dangerously slippery. After witnessing several elderly visitors slip out of their kayaks into the dirty canal water, I notified the town manager and town council last summer that this could be a potential lawsuit. Instead of cleaning the ramp, they put up a sign that warns kayakers they could slip.
To the left of the park and you will see a “living fence” at the end of the Bayard Street canal. Planted years ago to catch waste, such as oil from public works vehicles, grease from the trash trucks, along with sawdust, powerwashing debris and any other contaminants coming from the maintenance area that could pollute the canal water, the living fence is in desperate need of a pruning. Neighbors partially trimmed it last summer after no response for a request to have it trimmed by the town.
Speaking of “living fence,” the living fence on the corner of Bayard Street and Ocean Highway is in dire need of a pruning and cleaning. Trash has been between the trees for at least two summers. Neighbors have cleaned out wild honeysuckle wrapping around the variegated holly and pine trees, along with raking the area. This is an area all visitors to our town see when they come to town hall for business or purchase a parking pass.
There are four buildings that make up the Fenwick Island town hall area, all different colors; nothing matches or looks cohesive. There are two buildings in need of a painting and maintenance. The nearby fire department has weeds almost 3 feet high on both sides, and is in need of maintenance and a painting. The maintenance garage is also in need of painting and repair. The area around the building is in need of a major cleanup.
This is the image we project to visitors. This is what our town manager and town council allow: trash, weeds and a hodgepodge of buildings. When we ask tourists to stop, shop and eat in Fenwick, this is what they see. This is their first impression, not signs on Bunting Avenue. Town management is basically saying to all of us when they sanction this that they don’t care. Where is the leadership? Have they forgotten they work for us? Our taxes pay their salaries. We deserve better as taxpayers!
Where is the Fenwick Island Garden Club? Do you care enough to demand that our town gardens be kept up and cleaned?
One of your members seems to be concerned about the yard signs, what about the gardens of the town of Fenwick? Do you care? If not, what are the objectives of the Fenwick Island Garden Club?
For those disturbed by the recent plague of political signs, I ask that you be just as disturbed by the lack of accountability, services and excuses of our town government. Their actions and a clean town with curb appeal is what will keep tourists visiting Fenwick Island.
Anna Welsh
Fenwick Island