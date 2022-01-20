Editor:
In the last edition of the Coastal Point, the article written by Susan Canfora about our local public servant’s views on upcoming legislation was not surprising, but gravely disturbing. Our local elected representatives Gray and Hocker made some alarming statements that should cause concern.
When Hocker spews dangerous medical advice such as “A doctor told me masks are just a feel-good thing,” he is being both harmful to his constituents and flat out ignoring science. Hocker has a good doctor, though, as many have to choose if food, or medicine, are more important to their family’s survival, any given week. Many sick citizens are lucky to see a physician’s assistant, or have to simply suck it up, because of the work shortage, due to a pandemic. Good thing “we the people” provide him with such exceptional free care from a doctor with sage advice!
You know what is not a “feel good thing” Sen. Hocker? You casually making, “I’m not a doctor... but I did stay at Holiday Inn” jokes, when local hospitals are overflowing! People are dying every day from a national crisis, and you are talking straight nonsense. Maybe don’t wear a mask for a month in your grocery stores and see if you still... feel good? Oh, that’s right, you can’t, as it is a mandate from your boss, but please continue to fire up your base just to own the libs.
The audacity to trot out the antiquated myth that cannabis is a gateway drug is also reprehensible. Yet in the same breath Ron Gray contradicts himself stating how important science education is? I guess since pharmaceutical giant Phizer has recently invested billions in cannabis research, there is a deep concern from experts how it could be a gateway drug?
Please! Wake up. It’s 2022, and cannabis provides medical relief to millions. A gateway to Cheetos — I’ll give you that. Maybe worry more about the opioid crisis, or the extreme alcohol addictions that are so common in the area that actually ruin lives! This is just a bad-faith argument, that makes him sound even more out of touch than the president. The War on Drugs is over, and we all lost.
Look closer at the growing voter support for student loan forgiveness, human rights, expanded voting rights, cannabis reform, Medicare for all — they have shown to be out of touch themselves, about policies that a majority of Americans support.
Time is up on the local politicians made up of wealthy milquetoast Boomers, that represent self-interests and lobbyists. They know it, too. They see the writing on the wall. When policy is strongly popular among Americans, and our elected officials look down on their own constituents as out-of-touch, that is a problem. It will sow seeds of distrust and create a generation of young local political voices that actually represent the best interests of the electorate, not the wealthy and powerful.
Facts matter. Science matters.
Jon Fletcher
Ocean View