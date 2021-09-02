Editor:
In your Aug. 27 front-page article on the IRSD school board’s opposition to Gov. Carney’s mask mandate, was the irony intentional? The school board met outside on Sussex Central’s football field, no doubt to avoid having a large crowd of people meeting indoors in a conference room, school gym or auditorium.
Were they concerned about the spread of the coronavirus? Your article doesn’t say, but why else hold the meeting outdoors? Yet the board, meeting outdoors, voted 9 to 1 to oppose the governor’s requiring masks, apparently believing it’s perfectly OK to have unmasked teachers and students meet indoors daily in classrooms for six or seven hours.
I understand the school board’s concern that the governor usurped what they believe should be a local decision. But from the quoted comments in the article, it appears there would be heavy opposition to a board-imposed mask mandate.
There’s one word that describes the board’s meeting outside where it’s safe, and having teachers and students meeting unmasked inside where safety is uncertain: hypocrisy.
Gregory Neuner
Ocean View