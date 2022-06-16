Editor:
The June 3 article on the County Council passage of a buffer ordinance was disappointing and in several cases misleading. The descriptions of the new ordinance details were attributed to public officials responsible for putting it together. As a result, quotes like the ordinance “represents the most significant update to the County’s environmental protection laws in more than 30 years” might be true but less than honest. The more honest statement would be “could have been the most significant.” Had the ordinance included all of the changes recommended by the key stakeholders who spent three years developing it, it would have been.
The article states the ordinance “prohibits the clear-cutting of trees in buffer areas.” This is simply untrue. It in fact allows non-forested buffers — a significant roll back from the previous draft. Furthermore, the ordinance makes it clear that if forests are removed [a.k.a. clear-cut] prior to applying for a subdivision permit they do not have to be re-established.
Finally, cited by those same public officials as a positive thing, “this ordinance allows project designers flexibility and incentives in order to preserve ecological features.” Translation reads: developers can now play games by moving buffers to other properties and areas altogether — a kind of magic slight-of-hand that defeats the purpose if buffers to protect wetlands and the waters impacted by new development.
How many times must we recognize that 97 percent of our waterways, watersheds and wetlands are dead or dying?
It took 30 years to attempt to design an ordinance having a strong environmental impact. It took three years to actually pass it and during that time according to center for inland bays the county received applications for 84 new subdivisions.
There are critical amendments to this ordinance needed immediately to prevent it doing more harm than good. Council knows what they are: increase buffer widths, remove the developers options swap and extend requirements to mixed use and commercial developments. We can’t wait 30 or even three more years.
Linda Schulte
Selbyville