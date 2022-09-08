Editor:
Home ownership, especially in these beautiful beach towns, brings the responsibility and discipline of planning, saving funds, and allocating time and sweat toward the house’s upkeep. A few years ago, we replaced our 1980s roof and windows with today’s upgraded materials. These items are brand new and reported energy-efficient, and we feel confident they will save us money on our electric bill.
Next up is the HVAC system. With improved technology, new HVAC units are bound to show real dollars in Delmarva bill savings. We obtained a few quotes from reputable local companies. I noticed one had a line item that showed the “final cost” after a sizable rebate.
I have done rebates before and thought I understood the process — show evidence of “paid in full” itemized receipt with date, UPC, purchaser’s name and address, and a self-addressed envelope or email for the actual refund.
However, this fairly simple process is no longer the case. The estimator was upfront, verbally and in writing, that there are some additional steps required in order to receive that “energy efficient HVAC unit” rebate via the Energize Delaware program. Homeowners initiate the process by paying a $50 “Home Energy Assessment” fee, where the entire property would be looked over for energy-inefficient issues. The website explains that the program “takes a whole-house approach to improving your home’s comfort, energy efficiency, durability and safety” and “looks at how improvements throughout your home can work together.”
According to the website, “Rebates are available for property owners, including rental property owners, who complete an energy audit conducted by a program-approved auditor/contractor. The property owner and their selected program-approved auditor/contractor must review the energy audit report, which details a prioritized list of energy improvements/upgrades. After this review, the selected program-approved auditor/contractor will make a rebate reservation on behalf of the property owner to secure the rebates for the selected rebate-eligible work.”
However, the site also mentions that “your house may have existing health and safety issues or lack of insulation quantity or quality. If identified, your participating contractor will review these issues with you. These issues need to be addressed before you’re eligible for program incentives.”
I understand that there are areas where my house can be made more energy-efficient and cost-effective, and I have been upgrading my home in recent years.
But replacing HVAC may cost me significantly more if I need to make additional, non-related upgrades in order to obtain the rebate. As a property owner, I like to decide what I upgrade and when I install home improvements. The Energize Delaware rebate process opened my eyes to this new, more complex rebate process, and has me reconsidering just how much these rebates are worth if they will cost me a full-house inspection and potentially multiple other expensive home adjustments.
I wonder how many people will actually make energy-efficient updates to their homes and obtain these rebates when all of the additional costs, time and steps are taken into account.
Alexandra Snopkowski
Bethany Beach