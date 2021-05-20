Editor:
If I went to the doctor complaining of a severe and persistent congestion in my lungs, and the doctor pulled out a 10-year-old chest X-ray, or some other labs no newer than seven years old, and told me there was nothing to worry about — I’d find another doctor. I think most people would.
Somehow, when it comes to traffic congestion slowly strangling the area, and yet another development is proposed, Dr. DelDOT tells Sussex County Council or the Planning & Zoning Commission there is nothing to worry about; they checked the data. The problem is often that data used are more than 10 years old, and in some cases already indicated serious issues. Nonetheless, they often recommend the project go ahead.
Compounding the problem is often the projected demand they use is based on standard models that are unrelated to the people who will live in that community. In one case recently, the comparison was between suburbs with young families. Based on this, they argued more apartments would generate less traffic than suburban homes. Problem is, this isn’t a suburb and many of the homeowners here are older adults.
Wrong data produces wrong results. The coastal region is not the same today as it was 10 years ago, and the pace of change has done nothing but accelerate as our roads come to a standstill. Using 10-year-old traffic studies to clear a development is absurd.
Perhaps more absurd is that they also look at each development as a standalone. In one recent hearing, a multistage development was approved for Stage 1 based on DelDOT indicating that phase would not be a problem; however, it was clear from the submission there would be more phases, yet none of that was considered.
Your article in the Coastal Point of May 10, 2021, about the Millville fire department’s, planned expansion of their building shows how dangerous ignoring this situation is. To quote that article, “Our current volunteer ‘home response’ has been severely impacted by district growth and heavy traffic issues, especially during the summer months,” said MVFC spokesman Anthony Petralia. What was not said is that same traffic also potentially could block the equipment reaching an emergency in a timely fashion.
While I am happy our fire company recognizes the threat to our safety, apparently DelDOT does not. I certainly hope our elected leaders at county and state level are beginning to see that endless development without investment in infrastructure will eventually do damage that may not be remediable and might cost someone their life. When it comes to infrastructure, we seem to have the reverse “Field of Dreams” — If they come, then we may build it. Unfortunately, in some areas it is now too late to fix traffic issues without taking people’s homes. How will we explain that to long-time owners? Have they become expendable?
Martin Lampner, President
White’s Creek Manor Property Owners Association