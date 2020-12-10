Editor:
The residents of Fenwick Island are being governed by Mayor Gene Langan, along with a town council, who are disregarding the laws of our town and the wishes of the residents. Many of the residents have tried to understand why they would blatantly go against our ordinances and grant a new hotel a liquor license for a pool bar without ever any discussion with the taxpayers of the town as disregard our ordinances that do not allow bars in the town limits.
One member on the council has uncovered many unethical practices that are going on behind closed doors. Residents are not allowed to sign up for committees like they have done in the past for many years. The mayor appoints only certain council members who agree with his ideas which are not for the good of the residents. A lawsuit has been filed against the mayor and certain council members for their irresponsible actions.
The latest issue is that the town meetings will not have any public participation. This is not appropriate behavior from elected officials. All of these issues can be summarized as a total disregard for the concerns of the residents who live here.
Patti Breger
Fenwick Island