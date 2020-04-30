Editor:
On Saturday, April 25, my husband suffered an apparent cardiac arrest while working outside. I wish to express my sincere appreciation to the many passersby in the community who stopped and assisted in attempts to revive him, especially the kind gentleman who relentlessly performed chest compressions until the ambulance arrived. I also want to thank the Millville fire company and paramedics for their assistance.
Unfortunately, the outcome was a negative one that resulted in the loss of my best friend and companion of 30 years.
Please know that my heart has been lifted by the compassionate kindness extended to total strangers, especially during this difficult time when all our lives have been disrupted by uncertainty and fear of the corona pandemic.
Thank you, everyone!
Sandra Roberson
Cedar Landing, Ocean View