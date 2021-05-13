Editor:
I have served in the past as president of SBPOA, member of the town Planning Commission, member of the town Canal Water Quality Committee, and continue to participate in canal water testing for South Bethany.
I have known Dick Oliver since moving here fulltime in 2007 and have worked with him on various Town activities and on the Planning Committee for four years, which he chaired. I heartily endorse his re-election to the South Bethany Town Council.
He is experienced, balanced, impartial and knowledgeable of the Town needs and requirements. He listens to the advice and needs of other Town citizens. He is a fiscal conservative and has always acted for what he thinks is equitable and correct for our Town. He has been an asset to the Town, long before he was elected to the council (even in the trying and contentious times), and his service on the council should be continued.
Please vote to re-elect Dick Oliver.
John Whitney
South Bethany