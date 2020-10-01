Editor:
Despite the fact that Delawareans have flattened the COVID-19 curve, Gov. Carney continues to keep the state basically closed. His mandates dictate and regulate our daily lives, though the DHSS report dated, Sept. 25, 2020, shows that Delaware had 57 COVID hospitalized patients.
John Carney’s policies has resulted in 30 percent of Delaware’s small businesses are either closed or have been forced out of business. That is one of the reasons why I am supporting Julieanne Murray for our next governor. As a small-business owner herself, she understands the real issues. Because she is not a career politician, she was not afraid to take on the Dover elites, taking John Carney to court over his shutdown policies.
Julieanne Murray supports our men and women in blue, 2nd Amendment rights, and is pro-life. It’s time Delaware gets a governor that is going to work for us. Julieanne Murray is the candidate that Delaware needs.
Debbie Nolan Reilly
Millsboro