Editor:
Back in April, the Indian River School District Superintendent’s office was contacted and were advised of a national event called Peace Officer Memorial Day. President Kennedy proclaimed every May 15, that federal and state governments would recognize law enforcement sacrifices and would lower their flags to half-mast.
On May 5 in Dover, the governor, politicians, law enforcement and the public came together to honor law enforcement officers including Delmar PD Cpl. Keith Heacook and others who lost their lives in the line of duty. The question I asked was our school district going to be recognizing this event this year? No answer was given at that time.
Working with Assistant Superintendent Karen Blannard and stressing all of the defunding, removing qualified immunity, name-calling of police, sensationalized prosecutions and, yes, most important, the recent increase of in line-of-duty homicides and deaths of members of law enforcement.
This crazy information must be very confusing to the students, in my opinion. Our students should be made aware of this event. Basic civics. As a mentor, if we were still meeting with my students, I would be bringing up the event. I hope that the parents are talking to their children about this change in support for law enforcement and why it is being done for political reasons. What happen to good old Officer Friendly? They are still out there, but some media is portraying law enforcement completely opposite of reality.
There was some back and forth, and calls not returned. In the end, a history of the event was submitted and approved, and sent via a Peach Jar internet program to all the parents in the district. The other item that was suggested was to make Peace Officers Memorial Day informational morning announcements days before the event. Which they did.
We need the law enforcement officers we have in our community, and we need to be able to recruit very qualified, motivated applicants and maintain well-funded police agencies for them to be at peak performance.
Prior to the event, ads have been put in the newspapers by several organizations to show support for this event and our officers/troopers. An event was held at Ocean View PD on May 14 to recognize this event. At The Circle in Georgetown, citizens gathers to show appreciation for our law enforcement officers.
Law enforcement officers have come when called to serve and protect the public. Now is our turn to help them. Send a card/letter of support to your local PD and place a blue ribbon on your car door handle or mailbox. Every chance you get, talk to your local police and show them that you support them and their families. Law enforcement is not just a job, it is a calling!
Paul Bolton
Bethany Beach