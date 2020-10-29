Editor:
I am concerned about the way the contentious ABCC hearing for the new hotel in Fenwick Island was portrayed in Karen Magill’s Oct. 22 article. It seemed as if the writer’s view was that it was mostly being opposed by the neighbors on James Street. There is vast opposition to the idea of an outside pool bar in our town. In fact, over 180 property owners have voiced objections in writing.
There are ordinances in place on pool bars and outside service areas that have been on the books for over 20 years. None allow for an outside bar! This has been presented to the community as not applying in this case because these bars and restaurants were only amenities for the lodging guests of the hotel.
The following is from the minutes of the March 27, 2020 minutes of the Town Council:
Mr. Breger questioned if the hotel amenities would be used only for those staying at the hotel. Town Manager Tieman replied “yes.”
Clearly, we now know that is not the case. The owner of the hotel would not even state what the hours will be at this outside bar with speakers and music, much less say that it would only be available to lodging guests. This is operating a commercial bar and a commercial restaurant in a hotel and all of those rules must apply!
What is the council’s position on the new revelations that these bars and restaurants are available to anyone who walks through the door? Because of the new revelations, Council Member Carmean put forth a motion that the Town withdraw manager Tieman’s letter to the commissioner, which stated that the proposed bar and restaurants comply with town code. The other six members sat there silently, would not provide a second and would not discuss it.
It is absolutely shocking and appalling the way the Town has consistently allowed this developer to thumb his nose at our ordinances. The town council adopted a policy to limit dissent by instituting a 2-minute time limit to speak during the public participation portion of council meetings and limit it to 30 minutes total, and you must reserve your position in advance. They even use a visual stopwatch displayed across the Zoom meeting screen. The council will not answer questions nor enter into discussion during this time.
Where are we, China? Mr. Buas decided to ingratiate himself further with his detractors by suggesting that the public participation portion of the council meetings be eliminated. We need our Town to enforce their codes!
Richard Benn
Fenwick Island