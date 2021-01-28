I am a native Delawarean and am embarrassed to say I am a registered Republican. I am appalled at you and five of your fellow Republican state senators who refused to congratulate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for winning the 2020 election.
I am particularly disappointed in you as a local businessman. Since 1977, my family has vacationed in the Bethany Beach area, and in 2007 my husband and I purchased a home in Ocean View. We have always supported your Hocker stores, as we felt a loyalty by doing so.
I will not set foot in your stores again.
Dianne Tattersall
Ocean View