Editor:
Today, across from the [Millville] firehouse, I saw a driver swerve out of his lane to deliberately hit a beautiful red fox trying to get across the road. I wonder what the driver was thinking... Did he want to get to the beach a few minutes earlier? Was it entertaining like a video game?
Maybe some of our visitors need to be reminded we are a community, like the ones they left to vacation with us. Maybe some think they are paying so much for their weekly rental they are entitled to whatever behavior they choose.
I believe the community I live in thinks this behavior is barbaric and cruel. I wonder what they told the kids in their car as they continued their drive to the beach. Did they tell them it is good sport to kill an innocent animal?
I don’t know. Maybe we are all so numb to violence we shut our eyes. But I will not forget today. A man with a car full of kids deliberately killed an innocent fox trying to cross the street... deliberately swerved out of his lane to get a good shot.
Can we do a better job of convincing our guests to treat our shore like their own neighborhood? I am ashamed of this man and disgusted he believes he is entitled to act like a a butcher. May God have mercy on his soul because I certainly will not.
Mary Harahan
Bethany Beach