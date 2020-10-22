Editor:
I am commenting on the recent letter about the Paris Climate Accord. The writer left out facts important to understand why the U.S. withdrew from the accord and that it was not done with wanton disregard of the environment.
MIT took a hard look at the accord in 2015 and determined it would have no discernible effect on global temperatures, yet reducing global warming was its major premise. The two biggest contributors of CO² — India and China — were not parties to the agreement. The combined emissions of the two countries account for over 80 percent of CO² in the atmosphere, with China alone contributing more than the E.U. and U.S. combined.
The U.S. was the only signatory that stood to lose entire industries, entire segments of its workforce: 440,000 manufacturing jobs and 2.7 million jobs overall by 2025. The longer we remained in the accord, the worse the job and economic losses would be; the estimate was $3 trillion in lost GDP and a 6.5 million industrial job losses (steel, natural gas, coal) by 2040.
Paris, the accord’s namesake, is in a ruinous economic state in large part because of the accord, which imposed exorbitant fuel costs and burdensome taxation as a means to meet its promised CO² reduction, giving rise to the yellow-vest protests ongoing since 2018.
The U.S. was the only country paying for the accord, depositing over $1 billion to the Green Climate Fund established to prop up green energy projects in foreign countries, the same green energy projects that failed here in the U.S. Coal production, the “enemy of the planet,” wasn’t eliminated by the accord, rather it was transferred out of the U.S. to other countries, allowing them to profit at our loss.
Finally, real-world data collected by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change contradicts the doomsday computer modeling on which the accord was based. The data shows only slight warming with no systematic increase in the frequency of extreme weather and that the rise in sea level, ongoing with the end of the ice age, continues with no great increase in magnitude.
This was not an “Orange Man Bad” scenario. The Paris Climate Accord effectively ensured America’s standing as a prosperous and self-sufficient nation would be greatly diminished. So would the jobs and industries Americans depend on to support their families, never to return. Facts matter.
Nancy Merritt
Ocean View