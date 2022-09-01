Editor:
I recently sent a complaint to the Town of Dewey about how they have destroyed the ability to have traffic flow through the town based on the way they have designed the vehicular and pedestrian traffic system. They have too many crosswalks with flashing signals, and there is no timing logic at all built into the system. Anyone who has the misfortune of having to drive through Dewey at certain times is in for a real treat. Add to that the mess that you have to endure to travel through Rehoboth and Lewes, and it makes for a pretty stressful experience.
Sussex County planners are out of control, and there is more development coming. I think property owners have a right to develop, but we need a balance, and there is none, in my opinion. They are responsible for destroying what was once one of the nicest beach areas in the country.
Rod Gowan
Bethany Beach