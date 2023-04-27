Editor:
I am writing to commend Coastal Point reporter Mike Smith on his article on the Indian River School District’s Board election in the April 14 issue. The election takes place on May 9. The only board district in which there is a contested election is District 2.
I recommend that every voter in the IRSD should open and study the voter study guide published by the Delaware Voting Rights Coalition (bit.ly/dvrcschoolboardvoterguide) and then, especially those voters in District 2 should get out and vote.
Note that School Board President Rodney Leyfield, currently the District 2 representative, has chosen not to run for reelection.
Ron Lewis
Selbyville