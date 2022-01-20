I was deeply disappointed in reading in today’s Coastal Point that you oppose mask mandates in the general public, as well as in schools. Although the article, “Local legislators oppose remote sessions, mandates” states you were told by a doctor that masks “are ‘just a feel-good thing,’” the data just does not support that position. I am a pharmacist and have looked into the research on masking, and there is conclusive evidence that masking does work both in the general public and in schools.
The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) of the United States of America did “An evidence review of face masks against COVID-19” as of Jan. 26, 2021, that states, “The preponderance of evidence indicates that mask wearing reduces transmissibility per contact by reducing transmission of infected respiratory particles in both laboratory and clinical contexts.”
The NAS goes on to say, “We recommend that public officials and governments strongly encourage the use of widespread face masks in public, including the use of appropriate regulation.” As a public official, you should be strongly recommending mask wearing, not opposing it.
In addition, on Sept. 21, 2021, Maria Godoy of NPR also did a review of the studies on masking in schools. She states, “The research is conclusive. Several studies over the past year have shown that widespread masking can significantly curb transmission from student to student.” She cites several studies, but also the “ABC Science Collaborative, a major research initiative involving nearly 1 million students from 100 school districts and 14 charter school in North Carolina. It found that universal masking policies helped keep transmission rates of the coronavirus within schools to under 1 percent last fall and spring.”
Masking does work and, as a public official, you should be strongly recommending mask wearing in school, not opposing it or leaving it up to school districts.
We are in the middle of a public health crisis, and every official should be looking to our public health officials for evidence-based policy. Delaware has done that, and you should be not only following that policy but strongly backing that policy for the safety of your constituents. This is not a political issue. This is not an issue that non-scientific people (school districts) should be making decisions about, and certainly you should not be looking at one doctor’s anecdotal opinion in the face of a preponderance of evidence.
Cynthia “Cindy” Strouse
Frankford