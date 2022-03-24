Editor:
Stillwater Harbor, a proposed 123-home development in the greater Oak Orchard area, is to be built on the second-lowest point in the most infamous flood zone in all of Sussex County. If Planning & Zoning approves this new subdivision, the builder should be required to provide, free of charge, a rowboat to each new home buyer. They will need a rowboat to get from their front door to River Road whenever we have a nor’easter, a hurricane, or when we have rain for three or more consecutive days. I have lived here since 1947. Trust me, 4 inches of yellow fill dirt will not prevent flooding in this location.
Myra W. Leighty
Millsboro