Editor:
Thank you for the many Earth Day articles in the April 21 issue. I count myself among those who believe that we are all responsible for environmental stewardship, especially those fortunate enough to live in or visit this beautiful area.
One article’s title — “Every day is Earth Day in Bethany Beach” — particularly struck a chord with me, however. If so, then why are there no recycling bins available for public use in Bethany, in town and along the beach and boardwalk?
Ed Szkudlapski
Bethany Beach