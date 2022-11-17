Editor:
Oct. 3, 2022, very early morning, during the flood, a vehicle traveling up Third Street (in Bethany Beach) woke me because of the noise it was making. I had to assume it was a typical wave of water being thrown against my garage door, until there was a loud explosion.
I couldn’t go down into my garage at that time because of the level of water in my foyer. When I could see what had taken place during daylight, my garage door had been destroyed. The driver had to hear the noise, and whoever did the damage didn’t write down the address and leave me a note the next day. Since the damage caused has cost me a few thousands of dollars, I’m sure whoever did this damage is covered by their insurance company.
I have lived in Bethany Beach since 1984 and have served two mayors on Planning. The problem and solution was provided to the councils and never taken seriously. Another member and I met with the Corps of Engineers to stop flooding caused by heavy flooding in the bay, canals and Bethany Canal to the Loop. They did not see any problem with the solution using the rubberized dam, which is used by the Corps outside of Philadelphia.
I’m sorry that the north end of Bethany Beach starting north of Route 26 up to 5th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue must suffer through the inconvenience and expense of making continuous repairs.
As the frequency of severe weather increases along with rising sea levels, when is the Bethany Beach Town Council going to stop kicking the can down the road and defend “our” community against costly flood events?
Donald Brown
Bethany Beach