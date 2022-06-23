Editor:
As efforts ramp up to create a Delaware Office of Inspector General, I am concerned. I am concerned because, although aspects of the proposed Inspector General legislation would benefit Delawareans, the proposed legislation fails to create a meaningful solution for Delawareans.
The Office of Inspector General, as currently proposed, seeks to prevent fraud, waste and abuse in state government as an appointed position confirmed by the governor.
Existing Title 29 of the Delaware Code creates an independent state agency, that is purposely separate from the executive, judicial and legislative branches of our government, to root out prohibited and improper practices, and provide recommendations for government efficiency and economy. In addition, this office is granted subpoena power to compel the attendance of witnesses and the production of documents.
The problem with the proposed legislation? The proposed office already exists: Delaware’s Office of the State Auditor.
Every four years, hundreds of thousands of Delawareans determine who they believe will best serve them to provide oversight of state government, a decision we, the voters, will make this November. Delawareans deserve independent oversight. Allowing the political class to hand-select the individual responsible for their very oversight as proposed fully negates the office’s purpose and intent.
I cannot support duplicative legislation that is contradictory to its mission from the start. We as taxpayers should expect greater government efficiency, and instead we receive a proposal to spend millions of dollars to create an office whose scope of work is already covered by another independently elected office. I believe this legislative endeavor started with good intentions, but now it appears to be rooted in retaliation against the incumbent.
Our elected officials should not legislatively target an individual but should, instead, fix the problem in the existing law if such a problem exists.
Richard Perry
Rehoboth Beach