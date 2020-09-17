Editor:
Recently there has been a rash of Joe Biden signs and flags stolen from residents’ homes in South Bethany and Ocean View. In my optimistic view of the world, I like to believe that the person walking onto others’ property and stealing what clearly doesn’t belong to them is doing so because they strongly support Joe Biden as the next president of the United States but simply cannot afford to purchase their own flags. If this is the case, I would have gladly shared my flag with you.
If you took my flag for other reasons, shame on you. Stealing my flag will not silence or intimidate me, and will certainly not change my vote. I can replace my flag with the click of a button. Unfortunately, lack of character is not as easy to replace.
Janice Mink
South Bethany