Editor:
According to the New York Times, as of May 2020, 68 environmental rules and regulations have been inactivated under the Trump administration; 32 more are in progress. Included are rules governing clean air, water and toxic chemicals. A number of these reversals are pertinent to residents along the Southern Delaware coast. Let’s focus on water pollution.
In September of 2019, a measure known as the Waters of the U.S. rule was repealed. On April 21, 2020, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published a final rule in the federal register that removed Clean Water Act (1972) protection for more than half of the nation’s wetlands and millions of miles of streams. This dubious rule affects our wetlands and streams in Sussex County.
The Waters of the U.S. rule had placed limits on polluting chemicals that could be used near streams, wetlands and other bodies of water. Now, Sussex County farmers can use pesticides and fertilizers that may run off into those waters, without getting a permit. This will eventually result in further pollution of our drinking water.
In the United States, including Sussex County, the drinking water of millions of people is at risk because of the reversal of the Clean Water Rule.
The ability to counter floods, droughts, toxic algal blooms, groundwater depletion and other worsening water issues driven by the climate crisis is jeopardized. (“Trump Administration Finalizes Dirty Water Rule”, Sierra Club, April 21, 2020)
Chemicals in our drinking water known as PFAS (per-and polyfluoralkyl substances) may cause elevated cholesterol, thyroid disease, weight gain and negative reproductive effects. Also of concern are adverse effects on the liver and immune system, with a link to decreased vaccine response. This may be critical for the effectiveness of a future COVID-19 vaccine.
The World Health Organization lists PFAS as a possible carcinogen, indicating highly exposed individuals had correlating increases in testicular and kidney cancer. PFAS primarily comes from contaminated ground and surface water from industrial and agricultural sources.
While states and environmental groups have experienced success in preventing the implementation of some EPA rollbacks through lawsuits, the nefarious attacks by the Trump administration persist. We must preserve our water, air and land by choosing a president and Democratic officials who will support policies to protect the environment and our futures.
Deanne Lewis
Selbyville