Editor:
Shame on you, the editor and Susan Canfora, for your lead story on Feb. 17, 2023, regarding no tax hike for OV. I do not take exception to the facts in the story, but rather the omissions. You fail to point out the tax hikes of recent years, especially for last year, which was approximately a 25 percent increase for homeowners in OV.
Tax revenues are a function of assessed values, which we all know have increased significantly, and the town’s proposed tax rates. It’s a combination of both that creates the tax bill. Yes, rates decreased 11 percent, but nowhere near enough to avoid a 25 percent increase in a tax bill.
Increases have occurred for the last few years in a row, amounting to more than a 50 percent increase in tax bills. And for what?
This doesn’t even include the town’s increased revenue from new homes being added to the tax base.
Enough is enough.
Kevin Byrnes
Ocean View