Editor:
With echoes of W.B. Yeats, that is no country for old men. As our monuments of un-aging intellect are torn asunder by the young caught in the sensual music of today, future generations will lose the songs of the past, passing or to come. Our monuments preserve the past, exist in the present and transcend old age, and are material for imagination.
As an aged man I am certainly but a paltry thing, a tattered coat upon a stick with no place here, apparently adrift in the wrong relics of a flawed history. Perhaps it is past time to set sail for Byzantium before our nation’s icons are gone and our moorings are lost.
“To the lords and ladies of Byzantium of what is past, or passing or to come.”
With apologies to Yeats’ “Sailing to Byzantium.”
Herbie Smith
Ocean View