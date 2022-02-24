Editor:
On Feb. 10, 2022, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission held a public-comments meeting on the proposed 2021-19 East Gate development. I oppose this proposal because mature forests and wetlands will be destroyed.
Prior to the recent change in federal wetlands classification the Army Corps of Engineers protected wetlands from development. A wetlands classification change does not erase the fact that wetlands exist. We are asking the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission to take ownership of protecting wetlands and not allow development to destroy these natural resources.
There are many other proposed developments now seeking approvals where wetlands and forested areas will be destroyed. Hopefully, public awareness and action will stop this destruction.
Luke Crofoot
Frankford