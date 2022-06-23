Editor:
As reported in the Coastal Point of June 17, a significant contingent of concerned residents whose homes surround the proposed development of property submitted for annexation as The Villas at Ocean View attended the town council meeting of Tuesday, June 14.
The primary issue expressed with the proposal was the density of units allowable within the proposed zoning change to R-3. The first resident-speaker recommended R-1 zoning be established, to conform to the vast majority of neighboring single-family homes, thereby specifically limiting allowable density. Heeding the town solicitor’s instruction to not repeat commentary, several other attendees simply indicated complete consensus with the first speaker’s expressed position.
Additional commentary from neighboring residents concerned the impacts of the density on Woodland Avenue, and the growing number of high density developments inside and outside the Town of Ocean View (see in the same issue of Coastal Point the article: DelDOT hears from residents of Routes 20 & 54). Concerns for local residents are for loss of forest area, town infrastructure development, noise, stormwater dispersal, additional traffic and congestion on under-developed Woodland Avenue and throughout the community.
Outlined in the DelDOT article is the profusion of residential development and high-density development in the area. No one could fail to notice that congestion on Atlantic Avenue, congestion on the side streets, lack of parking at the waterfront, a crowded spot on the beach, or no seats at a restaurant. Those issues accelerate when every empty lot and every farmer’s field within 15 miles is subject to residential and high-density development. Perhaps the bigger concerns are environmental, as our close-to-sea-level town “develops.”
Residents concerned with the rapid growth and impacts of Southern Sussex County, neighboring towns, and Ocean View should contact public officials, and attend the July 12 town council meeting at 32 West Avenue at 7 p.m. Attendance helps, and expressed concerns help more. R-1 zoning for the Woodland Avenue development would confer appropriate limits to density.
Rob White
Ocean View